Palestine to take part in UNESCO intergovernmental committee meet in Delhi

New Delhi [US], July 19 : Dr Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the charge d'affaires a.i. and Media Advisor of the Embassy of Palestine in New Delhi announced in a statement that a high-ranking Palestinian delegation will participate in the 46th Intergovernmental Committee for the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage UNESCO, to be held at New Delhi from July 21-31 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Center (IECC).

Jazer added Palestinians will work and request 21 member states of the World Heritage Committee, UNESCO to support the inclusion of the Tell Umm Amer site- the monastery of St. Hilarion in the Gaza Strip on the list of World Heritage in danger.

Jazer added in the statement that India's support for the inclusion of this site will be highly appreciated as it demonstrates India's efforts in enhancing the Palestinians' capabilities in protecting their own important heritage and historical sites.

The statement added that the state of Palestine seeks, by registering the site, to protect heritage sites in Palestine that are being targeted and systematically destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces.

The brutal war in the Gaza Strip affected all cultural buildings and archaeological sites, and provided urgent and long-term measures to preserve the site, the statement said.

Palestine also requested India to condemn deliberately targeting the site and the access road. To emphasise the importance of preserving the main features of its Outstanding Universal Value from continuing threats of war, whether threats Natural or human, which contributes to preserving the cultural and historical diversity of the world.

Jazer said that the Palestinian delegation will include the Ambassador of Palestine to UNESCO H.E. Monir Anastas, Ambassador of Palestine to India H.E. Adnan Abu Al-hayjaa, Dr Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer counsellor political and media, Ahmed Rajoub, Director General of heritage at the Palestinian Ministry of tourism in Ramallah, Hanan Najjajrah Ministry of tourism in Ramallah.

