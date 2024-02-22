Palestinian death toll rises to 29,410

Gaza, Feb 22 The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 29,410, with 69,465 others wounded since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, authorities said on Thursday.

As per Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli army killed 97 Palestinians and wounded 132 others during the past 24 hours, noting that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 20 Palestinians, including children, were killed when an aircraft bombed a number of homes in the Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.

The sources told Xinhua that artillery shells were fired towards residential homes in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza, resulting in casualties among the residents.

Warplanes also launched three raids on the border area in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, targeting homes without causing casualties.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor