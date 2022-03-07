Palestinian PM condemns killing of Palestinian child near Jerusalem

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned on Sunday the killing of a 14-year-old boy by Israeli soldiers in Abu Dis, a town southeast of Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Ishtaye warned of what he termed as "The dangerous repercussions of the escalation of killings and field executions committed by the Israeli forces in the Palestinian territories."

According to Palestinian eyewitnesses, the boy named Yamen Jaffal was critically wounded by Israeli soldiers during clashes that broke out in the town with Palestinian protesters when an Israeli army force stormed the town to arrest Palestinian activists.

The eyewitnesses added that the soldiers prevented Palestinian ambulances from reaching the boy and then arrested him while he was in critical condition. Jaffal later succumbed to his wounds, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that an Israeli army force noticed two Palestinians throwing Molotov cocktails at an Israeli army post in the area, adding that the soldiers opened fire at them; one was injured, and the other ran away.

Earlier on Sunday, a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli police in the old city in East Jerusalem after he tried to stab two Israeli police officers, according to Israel Radio. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

