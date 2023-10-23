Palestinians are not Hamas, says US at Cairo Peace Summit

Washington, DC [US], October 23 : US Embassy Cairo Charge d'Affaires, Ambassador Beth Jones, attended the Cairo Peace Summit on behalf of the United States saying that Palestinians are not Hamas, and the terror group does not represent the Palestinian people, according to a statement by the US State Department.

Ambassador Jones stressed, "To conflate the two only prolongs part of the misunderstanding at the very heart of this crisis."

Palestinian civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas' horrific terrorism, she noted.

"Civilian lives must be protected, and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with our partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, respect for international humanitarian law, supporting those who are trying to get people to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter," she added.

The US State Department informed on Sunday that the Cairo Peace Summit, which was held in Egypt, was attended by US Embassy Cairo Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Beth Jones on behalf of the US government.

It added that world leaders from the international community gathered to coordinate the urgent need for humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

Expressing gratitude to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for hosting the summit, she said, "Ongoing efforts for a peaceful, stable Middle East, condemned the horrific actions by Hamas on October 7 against Israel, and outlined US support for Palestinian aspirations."

Jonas added that Hamas unleashed pure, unadulterated evil on Israel and civilians as well as the Palestinian people on October 7, "in a demonstration of moral depravity, exasperation, and political weakness", noting that Hamas purports to represent the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, President Biden cautioned Israel not to become blinded by rage.

The US further extended support for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and to self-determination.

"We are still the world's largest contributor of aid to the Palestinian people and remain committed to their aspirations for a two-state solution," she said.

President Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken have unequivocally reaffirmed US support for a durable, lasting peace in the Middle East, built on the foundation of a two-state solution.

"We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely, in security, in dignity, and in peace. Egypt is an indispensable partner in that endeavour," Jones said, according to the statement.

Earlier, Biden reassured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States' unwavering support for Israel. She emphasised the commitment to stand by Israel as it defends its citizens, particularly in the face of recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.

In a discussion with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden conveyed to the Jewish leader that "Israel must operate by the laws of war" in its war against Hamas.

Calling for a two-state solution in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, he added that Israel has the right to defend itself as well, and at the same time, the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace cannot be ignored.

"Israel has the right to defend itself. We must make sure they have what they need to protect their people today and always. At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have discussed how Israel must operate by the laws of war. That means protecting civilians in combat as best as they can," Biden wrote in a post on social media platform X.

"We can't ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace. That's why I secured an agreement for the first shipment of humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza," Biden said, adding, "And we cannot give up on a two-state solution."

