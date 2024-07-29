Palestinians flee from Bureij, Nuseirat refugee camp after Israel issued new evacuation orders

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 29 : Palestinians, including children, are fleeing with their belongings from the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said 86 per cent of the Gaza Strip is currently under such orders.

Many of the people forced to leave the camp had already been displaced nine or 10 times since last October, the UN said, as per Al Jazeera.

Recently a large number of Israeli soldiers have raided the al-Issawiya neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, arresting a young man and wounding several Palestinians as confrontations broke out, Al Jazeera reported citing Wafa news agency.

The Israeli soldiers also stormed a medical centre and sprayed waste water on homes and vehicles, Wafa reported, citing witnesses.

On Sunday in a deadly strike, 12 people died after a rocket was launched towards Israeli-occupied Majdal Shams, which Israel says was carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah, reported The Jerusalem Post.

"We know exactly where the rocket was launched from today... This is a Hezbollah rocket, and whoever launches such a rocket into a built-up area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children," IDF Chief of General Staff, Lt General Herzi Halevi said.

Following a direct hit in the area of Majdal Shams, a large Druze town, on Saturday evening, 12 people were killed, including children and teenagers between the ages of 10 and 20.

An official statement from the IDF said "While athletes from around the world are competing at the #Olympics2024, Hezbollah is murdering the next generation of Israeli athletes. A group of children enjoying life's simple pleasures was murdered in cold blood when a Hezbollah rocket hit the soccer field in the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 11 and injuring dozens more."

At least 19 were wounded to varying degrees, including six seriously injured, three moderately injured, and 10 lightly injured, including those suffering from anxiety attacks. They were transported to hospitals by Magen David Adom (MDA) teams and IDF helicopters, MDA said in a statement.

At least 39,324 Palestinians have been killed and 90,830 others wounded in Israel's war on Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. At least 66 Palestinians were killed and 24 wounded in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, it said.

