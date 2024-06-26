Paraguay becomes 100th member of International Solar Alliance

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Paraguay became the 100th country to join as a full member of the International Solar Alliance on Wednesday.

Paraguay handed over the International Solar Alliance Instrument of Ratification in the national capital today.

It handed over the Instrument of Ratification during the meeting with the Ambassador of Paraguay to India Fleming Raul Duarte with Head of Depository, Joint Secretary (ED and MER), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Abhishek Singh.

"Paraguay becomes the 100th country to join as full member of the International Solar Alliance. Paraguay handed over the @isolaralliance Instrument of Ratification, during the meeting of Ambassador Fleming Raul Duarte of with Head of Depository, JS (ED & MER) Abhishek Singh @Abhishekifs in New Delhi today," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson said in a post on X.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries.

India and France jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA) during COP21 in Paris. The ISA aims to contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through the rapid and massive deployment of solar energy, according to an MEA press release.

It was conceptualised on the sidelines of the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015, the ISA stated.

Currently, 119 countries are signatories to the ISA Framework Agreement, of which 99 countries have submitted the necessary Instrument of Ratification to become full members of the ISA; Paraguay is the 100th country to submit the Instrument of Ratification.

Spain became the 99th member of the International Solar Alliance in May this year.

