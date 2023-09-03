'Parineetii' completes 500 episodes, cast tell audience 'your presence is our driving force'

New Delhi, Sep 3 The star cast of the show ‘Parineetii’ expressed their excitement as it accomplished the milestone of 500 episodes, and thanked the viewers for their unwavering love and support.

Anchoring the audience's attention with an impressive tale, the show has delved into the intricacies of marriage and friendship, bringing forth a tale of the intertwined destinies of Parineet (Anchal Sahu), Neetii (Tanvi Dogra), and Rajeev (Ankur Verma).

Amidst this intricate web, best friends Parineet and Neetii stumble upon a startling revelation that they both are married to the same man, Sanju aka Rajeev, resulting in a very complicated love triangle.

Talking about the milestone, Ankur shared: “I extend my heartfelt salute to the creators whose unwavering dedication has fuelled our journey, inspiring us all to match their passion in storytelling. The positive response from the audience is overwhelming; it's a testament that hard work does indeed bear fruit.”

“Looking ahead, we are excited to keep weaving the tale of 'Parineetii' and to keep entertaining our audience. Here’s hoping that the love and support continue to flow, just as it has from the very beginning,” he added.

Discussing the show’s accomplishment, Tanvi commented: “Parineetii holds a special place in our hearts because of the impact it has made on us as artists. It has given me recognition as Neetii and for that, I’ll always be grateful.”

“Every day of shooting has been a joyful experience, breathing life into this dynamic character that’s taking a turn with the story. To the viewers who have shown unwavering love and support from the very beginning, your presence has been our driving force. Here's a heartfelt wish for boundless love to the entire cast and crew for weaving together a truly unforgettable show,” she added.

Sharing her experience of being on the show for 500 episodes, Anchal shared: "Stepping into the world of 'Parineetii' for 500 episodes has been an incredible journey. I consider myself blessed to do what I love, and seeing the show reach its 500th-episode milestone fills me with immense joy.”

“Each day on the sets of 'Parineetii' continues to bring fresh experiences, making every moment count. Working alongside such dedicated and talented actors has been truly rewarding, as we strive to captivate and entertain our cherished audience. To everyone who has showered us with love and support, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” added Anchal.

In this week's gripping episodes, the tension escalates as Pari's life hangs in the balance. Neeti's sinister motives to eliminate her take a chilling turn, leading to a dangerous game of deception within the hospital's corridors.

As the truth inches closer, viewers will witness a high-stakes confrontation, shrouded in suspense, secrets, and shocking revelations, culminating in a heart-stopping moment that will reshape the dynamics of the story.

‘Parineetii’ airs on Colors.

