Paris: 3 Injured, One Critical After Car Drives Into Crowd at Champs-Elysees During PSG Champions League Win Celebration; Video Surfaces

A disturbing video has emerged showing a vehicle driving into a large crowd gathered at the Champs-Élysées to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Arsenal in the Champions League in the early hours of Thursday, May 8. The incident occurred in the French capital, Paris, injuring three people — one of them critically. The incident was captured on a mobile phone camera and is now going viral on social media platforms. French fans wearing PSG t-shirts were also seen clashing with riot police on the Champs-Élysées. In another video shared online, a parked car was seen set ablaze.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Person drove vehicle into people at Champs-Elysées amid Paris Saint-Germain fans gathering after Champions League win.

pic.twitter.com/MXiWa9jWvy — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 7, 2025

According to local police, at least three people were injured, with one person seriously hurt during the incident. A police official told the Daily Mail that fans chased the car and set it on fire. After the vehicle ploughed into the crowd, dozens of football fans reportedly pursued it.

#ÚLTIMAHORA |🇫🇷Enfrentamientos cerca de los Campos Elíseos de #París, entre fuerzas especiales y los hinchas del #PSG tras la victoria del club en la #Champions.



🔥Una coche arde en plena avenida Marceau en medio del caos.#parissaintgermain#camposeliseos#SoyMarIvethpic.twitter.com/TtrmzHPB28 — ℳ𝒶𝓇𝓁ℯ𝓂 ℐ𝓋ℯ𝓉𝒽 🐝 (@MiniIveth) May 8, 2025

It was not immediately clear who was driving the high-end car, as all occupants were seen fleeing the scene after a group from the crowd tried to chase and torch the vehicle. More than 20 people were arrested in connection with the post-match celebrations around 2 am on Thursday. It remains unclear whether the occupants of the car were among those arrested or what caused the vehicle to crash into the crowd.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been eliminated from the Champions League at the semi-final stage after a second loss in eight days against PSG. Bukayo Saka scored a late goal to keep the visitors alive in the tie, but missed an open goal four minutes later.

Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi scored for PSG at halftime to give them a 3-0 aggregate lead in the tie. PSG will face Inter in the final match of the tournament on May 31 in Munich.