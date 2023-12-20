Parliamentary cooperation has big role to play in mutual cooperation between India, Vietnam: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met the Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Duong Thanh Binh, Head of the Commission for People's Petitions and Chairman of the Group, at Parliament House Complex in Delhi.

Om Birla said that the parliamentary cooperation between India and Vietnam has a big role to play in the cooperation between the two nations and added that strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation will develop multidimensional relations between our two countries, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

Highlighting the importance of India's Act East Policy, Birla underlined the importance of Vietnam as a strategic partner of India in terms of India's Indo-Pacific vision. He expressed optimism that Vietnam will join the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).

In a post shared on X, Om Birla said, "Had a productive interaction with Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group led by Mr Duong Thanh Binh, Head, Commission for People's Petitions & Chairman of the Group. Discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral trade & fostering coop. in other areas of mutual interest."

During the meeting, Om Birla spoke about the shared culture of spirituality between India and Vietnam and expressed his satisfaction that Vietnam was embracing yoga with full dedication. He expressed optimism about heightened tourism exchanges between India and Vietnam, aiming to bolster bilateral ties.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised the importance of nurturing a collaborative and mutually respectful spirit between India and Vietnam. He called for a collective journey towards enhanced cooperation, deeper understanding and prosperity of the people of both nations, according to Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

While welcoming the delegation, he said that the visit of the Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group to India showcases mutual trust and friendship between India and Vietnam and is part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. He stressed that the vibrant interactions between India and Vietnam was active on both the government and parliamentary levels.

Om Birla recalled his visit to Vietnam in April 2022 where he led the Indian delegation. He spoke about the grand and exceptional courtesy extended to him during his visit to Vietnam. Birla said that he felt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016 has started a new chapter in India-Vietnam relations.

He further said, "Many new initiatives in trade, industry, exchange of technology , tourism etc have been undertaken exhibiting new energy and momentum in the relations between the two countries."

Meanwhile, Duong Thanh Binh, Head of the Commission for People's Petitions and Chairman , of the Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group spoke about the growing prowess of India in the field of technology as the sphere of influence was extending to the entire world.

He congratulated India on the success of the Chandrayaan and Aditya L1 missions. He commended India's successful G20 Presidency and contribution to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

Duong Thanh Binh spoke about the shared values of peace between the two nations and emphasised the need to work towards building a better future, enhance economic trade, tourism and promote investment.

