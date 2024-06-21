Participants of XV International IT Forum from BRICS, SCO, Africa and Latin America share their impressions of event

Moscow [Russia], June 21 : More than 50 events - international conferences, panel discussions, round tables, strategic sessions - were held at the XV International IT Forum, which took place on 18-20 June in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk. Representatives of BRICS, SCO, Africa and Latin America discussed the digital development of society, import-independence and the use of artificial intelligence (AI), TV BRICS reported.

This year's International IT Forum was organised by the Russian BRICS Chairmanship. TV BRICS was the international media partner of the event.

The main theme of the IT-Forum was "Trust in the Digital World". The participants discussed the application of the latest technologies in the economy, social sphere and education, as well as cybersecurity, ethical and practical aspects of the introduction of artificial intelligence and prospects for the development of human resources. The forum provided companies and specialists with an opportunity to share experience, find new business contacts and discuss the prospects for the development of the digital industry.

Janna Tolstikova, CEO of TV BRICS, moderated the panel discussion "New Technologies in the Media Industry: Technological Development of the Industry and New Media Content", which was attended by media managers from BRICS countries as part of the BRICS Global Media Tour.

The speakers discussed the introduction of modern technologies into media production, including artificial intelligence, new formats of work, and assessed the role of media in the development of international partnerships in science and digitalisation, as reported by TV BRICS.

"BRICS countries need to cooperate more actively, especially in the field of media, because this way we can create better quality content. This is how the states of the association can effectively promote their ideas to achieve sustainable development. Even before Egypt officially became part of BRICS, Daily News Egypt was already cooperating with the TV BRICS International Media Network," said Mohamed Samir Khedr, Executive Editor of Daily News Egypt.

BRICS Global Media Tour is an annual project of TV BRICS, which brings together top media executives and leading experts from the media industry. This time, delegates from Egypt, China, Brazil, Cuba, Vietnam, India and Egypt are representing the BRICS and BRICS+ countries. Participants from Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Iran and South Africa joined the events remotely.

German Hermin Ferras Alvarez, Head Correspondent agency of Prensa Latina in Moscow said that such media tours are necessary to develop ties between media personnel specialising in the same field.

"Yes, interaction between journalists who deal with the topic of technology, artificial intelligence, is extremely important. TV BRICS organised a media tour with the participation of media representatives from different countries. Our communication with each other was extremely useful and productive. My colleagues and I shared our experience of working with thematic content and people from the spheres of science, IT," he said.

"I think the most important thing that happened to me here is networking with representatives of other BRICS countries. Now we will have access to various objective sources, learn from the experience of our colleagues. In addition, Brazilians will be able to learn more about Russians, Cubans, South Africans, Iranians," said Raphael Garcia Veleda, Executive Editor of the Brazilian edition of Metropoles.

Abdel-Munem Salem Adil Bureau Chief of Arab News Media Group in Moscow expressed the view that journalists face great challenges in the face of new media technologies and artificial intelligence.

"Therefore, the media and their staff need to co-operate with each other to face all challenges. And I believe that within such a reputable association as BRICS we can create all conditions for fruitful co-operation of journalistic communities. I think we can discuss this topic separately in the future," he explained.

On the margins of the IT Forum, the Vietnam News Agency signed a partnership agreement with TV BRICS. The agreements reached will enable the residents of the Asian country to receive the most up-to-date and objective information on BRICS development.

The Vietnam News Agency is a state-owned communications concern comprising ten print and electronic newspapers, a TV channel, several printing enterprises and information service centres. It publishes content in 11 ethnic languages and many foreign languages, including Chinese, Korean, English, Russian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Lao, Khmer.

The network has also agreed to co-operate with District broadcaster "Ugra". One of the results of the partnership is expected to be increased recognition of the region in BRICS+ countries. "Ugra" is the largest media holding of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Urals Federal Okrug and unites 11 media outlets of all directions (television, radio broadcasting, Internet media, printed publications).

The International IT Forum has been held in Khanty-Mansiysk since 2008.

This year over 3000 people from 47 countries of the world and 61 regions of Russia took part in it. The Forum is aimed at developing interstate co-operation in the sphere of digital technologies, forming independent markets for innovative development and increasing the competitiveness of the economies of the participating countries, TV BRICS reported.

