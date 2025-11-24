Partridge Creek Mall Shooting: One Shot at Christmas Tree Lighting Event in Michigan; Suspect at Large

At least one person was shot during the event at the Partridge Creek mall in Michigan on Sunday night, November 23. The firing took place when people were attending an annual Christmas tree lighting hosted by an outdoor shopping centre in Clinton Township.

The police said they were responding to the incident at the mall involving gunfire. According to police, officers reached the spot after receiving the information and found one person with a gunshot injury at the scene. The victim was transported to the nearby hospital for treatment by ambulance.

One person was shot in the abdomen Sunday evening at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township, Michigan, near the movie theater.



The suspect is described as a younger Black male wearing a green hoodie with white flowers and blue jeans. Police are still searching for…

As per an eyewitness at the spot, the suspect gunman was a male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white flowers, wearing jeans and tennis shoes. The person was last seen fleeing west from the mall.

The police said that the shooting was an isolated event between two people and the lighting ceremony at the mall was not the target. The department said area residents should keep their windows and doors locked and be alert as officers search for the person of interest.