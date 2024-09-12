Party won't join Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition govt, says JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 12 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Hafiz Hamdullah, vehemently denied any "impression" that his party is going to join the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, according to ARY News.

Hamdullah stated in a statement that the JUI-F will remain in the opposition and not align with the government. According to him, the JUI-F would suffer political death if it joined the Sharif administration.

Hafiz Hamdullah stated that the Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led party does not require joining the government. According to ARY News, the JUI-F leader said that the government has lost public trust.

"Everyone knows who is actually running the government affairs," he said.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that the parliament has 'lost' its autonomy and is not being allowed to function independently.

"The JUI-F's struggle is for an independent parliament, free from external influences. Our party believes in people's politics, not in relying on power," ARY News quoted Hafiz Hamdullah as saying.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 30 visited the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and expressed his desire to work together with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Following the meeting with the JUI-F chief, Shehbaz Sharif invited him to work together with the party once again.

"We want to work together again, just like we did in the past," PM Shehbaz Sharif said, according to ARY News. "We request you to guide us once more," he said.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a staunch reply to the Pakistan Prime Minister, said that his party's stance remains unchanged.

"We are where we were in the past; you have changed your path," the JUI-F chief had said.

