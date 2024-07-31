"Path of resistance will be stronger" says Iran's President on the killing of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], July 31 : Iran has responded angrily to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh the political bureau chief of the terror group Hamas in Tehran. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran will defend its territorial integrity and dignity. He noted that the bond between Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before, Al Jazeera reported.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's President, was killed in an attack.

In a statement, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said, "Today, dear Iran is mourning its sharer of sorrows and joys, the constant and proud companion of the path of resistance, the brave leader of the Palestinian resistance, the martyr of al-Quds, Haj Ismail Haniyeh. Yesterday I raised his victorious hand and today I have to bury him on my shoulders. Martyrdom is the art of men of God. The bond between the two proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before, and the path of resistance and defence of the oppressed will be followed stronger than ever."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity, honour, dignity and pride, and make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly action," he added, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Iran's Supreme leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei offered condolences on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. Taking to X, Khamanei's office stated, "In the wake of the martyrdom of the great Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Imam Khamenei extended his condolences for the martyrdom of this courageous leader."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry offered condolences on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh. It said that the blood and sacrifices of Haniyeh would not be wasted. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani spoke about Iranian authorities' ongoing investigations into the aspects of the targeted killing.

"Undoubtedly, the pure blood of this indefatigable combatant, who spent a lifetime in the fight and honourable struggle against the usurping Zionist regime and on the way to the liberation of al-Quds and the emancipation of the oppressed Palestinian nation from the clutches of the Zionist occupiers, will not be wasted," the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs also "strongly condemned" the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, terming it a heinous crime and flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran, considering it a heinous crime, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law."

It further said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons."

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran and offered condolences to the Palestinian people.

In a statement released on X, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the Israeli government of lacking intention to achieve peace. It said that the attack was aimed at spreading war in Gaza to a regional level.

"The Netanyahu Government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again. This attack is also aimed at spreading the war in Gaza to a regional level. If the international community does not act to stop Israel, our region will face an even greater conflict," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denounced the killing of Haniyeh, calling it "an unacceptable political murder," according to a report by Press TV.

Bogdanov said, "This is an unacceptable political murder, and it will lead to further escalation of tensions," Press TV reported, citing RIA state news agency. He said that the killing would have a negative effect on the course of ceasefire talks amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian terror group Hamas has vowed to take revenge after its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Iran's capital, Tehran. It has blamed Israel for Haniyeh's killing, Press TV reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said that Haniyeh "passed as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid." It said, "The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns the sons of our great Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and all the free people of the world."

Hamas political bureau member Mousa Abu Marzook condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, terming it a "cowardly action" that would not go unanswered.

Reacting to the killing of Haniyeh, a Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said, "We are waging an open war to liberate [the holy occupied city of] al-Quds and are ready to pay any price."

Other Palestinian groups also condemned the killing of Hamas political bureau chief and vowed to make the occupying entity pay the price of the assassination.

Maher al-Taher, international relations officer of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said that Haniyeh made the ultimate sacrifice towards the realisation of the Palestinian cause. The PFLP is the second-largest of the groups forming the Palestine Liberation Organisation, according to a Press TV report.

He said, "The Israeli enemy crosses all red lines and is pushing things toward a comprehensive war with the entire Resistance Axis," which is "fully prepared for confrontation."

The Palestinian official warned, "The enemy ... will regret the sin it committed by assassinating Haniyeh and attacking Iranian sovereignty."

He said that Israel would not have been able to commit the atrocity "without American cover," referring to the support being provided to Tel Aviv by the United States.

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah said that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh would strengthen the resistance front's resolve. The group extended condolences over the killing of Hamas' top political leader, according to a Press TV report.

The group said, "We commiserate with our brethren in Hamas over the loss of the great leader, voice our outrage over the Israeli enemy's crimes, and take great pride in leaders of resistance groups ... We are very assured that the divine promise of victory will come true."

Hezbollah called Haniyeh one of the greatest resistance leaders of the time, who bravely stood up to the US hegemony projects and Israel's occupation plans.

Hezbollah said, "The martyrdom of Haniyeh will strengthen the determination and resolve of resistance fighters on all fronts, and will inspire them to continue the path of struggle and confront the Zionist enemy much more resolutely than ever."

