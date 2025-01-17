"Pathetic," UK MP critiques Labour Party's allocation of 10 million Euros for rape gang investigation

London [UK], January 17 : Rupert Lowe, a Member of Parliament called Labour Party's allotment of 10 million Euros to investigate the rape gangs as 'pathetic'.

Lowe called for 'full, free and fair' national inquiry on the operation of these gangs. As per Lowe, 10 million Euros for this cause was not enough.

"Let's be clear on what happened yesterday - Labour announced a £10 million package to investigate the rape gangs. £10 million. It's pathetic, it's insulting. Why have they done this? Politics. Labour know their position couldn't work, so they've had to give just enough to look like they're doing something. It means nothing and nothing has changed. Don't fall for it," he posted on X.

"There needs to be a FULL, FREE, and FAIR national inquiry. And we need DATA. I asked in Parliament yesterday, again. On court transcripts, deportations, nationality breakdown, reoffences, releases and more. How many answers? ZERO."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk too echoed Lowe and backed him when he said he didn't want such 'degenerates' in Britain.

"If I'm a far-right racist for wanting to deport every single foreign rapist, without question, then so be it. I don't want these degenerates in our country, and I'm certain that every single decent Brit agrees with me," Lowe posted on X.

To this, Musk said, "It's a no-brainer".

In the British Parliament on Thursday, Lowe demanded for court transcripts of the alleged rape gangs' trial.

Musk called the case as "horrific".

"I have been pushing the Ministry of Justice for data on the following. How many Pakistani or other foreign rapists have been deported, are still in prison, did not serve a custodial sentence, are back in the same community as their victims, had previous convictions, have re-offended, full nationality breakdown of those involved in the gangs? The response. essentially identified in the data systems relevant to these questions. Now if this was a state inquiry into the private sector that would they be accused of negligence," Lowe said.

Lowe demanded transparency in the case and asked what took so long to begin this trial.

"Now my view on this Madam Deputy Speaker is that we firstly need a full national inquiry. This is a rotting stain on our country and it needs to be exercised in full. It cannot continue to be kicked into the long grass. The British public want transparency and they want to know the reason why this has taken so long to be dealt with," he said.

Lowe demanded immediate changes in the gathering of data, and ethnicity of the perpetrators.

"Well, I would say to the Honourable Member that we do believe that better data needs to be collected, more comprehensive data. That's why I've said the overall data on child sexual abuse needs to be overhauled, including our making immediate changes to the gathering of data on ethnicity on both perpetrators and victims, because the system that we inherited from the previous government simply isn't strong enough. But we will need further changes as well," he said.

Lowe said that foreign national offenders who have committed serious crimes must be deported. He said that the government has 'rightly' increased deportations of foreign offenders by 20 per cent after elections.

"And on the issue around the foreign national offenders, where people have committed serious, where foreign citizens have committed sexual offenses in this country, they have no right to stay in this country and we have to increase returns. And that is why, rightly, this government has increased returns of foreign national offenders by over 20 per cent since the election," he said.

Earlier on January 8, United Kingdom Safeguarding Minister, Jess Phillips said that "nothing is off the table" in connection with the grooming gangs scandal, and they won't shy away from national inquiry if victims want one, Sky News reported.

This comes amid rising concerns over the multiple incidents of crimes against children and young girls, by the 'sexual-grooming gangs'.

Hindu Council UK (HCUK) on January 7 demanded a national public inquiry into sexual-grooming gangs across the United Kingdom, condemning the "heinous crimes" committed against children and young girls.

