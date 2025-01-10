"PBD is an ice-breaking program," says Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 10 : Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed her happiness over the successful organisation of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar.

Karandlaje said that the Indian diaspora was beaming with pride to see the developments that have taken place in the country.

"I am very happy to be here. The PBD is an ice-breaking program. Many people have come here from different countries. People from all over the world have come here. NRIs have come here. They have come with great pride because development is taking place in the country," she said.

The minister added that the participants were there to both contribute and learn.

"We are very proud of our work and we are participating in different programs and sessions. We are giving suggestions and we have come here to give and to take," she said.

Karandlaje further highlighted the government's focus on upskilling and reskilling initiatives.

"Government is helping to create jobs. Every department is training for skill development. Our government is doing work to upskill and reskill. Because labourers and the workforce go out with skills. They should go out with precision," she said.

Furthermore, Karandlaje added that if the workers get good salaries, they will be able to send better remittances, thus highlighting a full cycle.

"Then the workers will get a good salary, a good company, and here to send money back, there will be money. A good salary is money. They can help their own family. That's why I felt very good," she said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

