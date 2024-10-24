Peaceful assemblies face violent resistance from Pakistani forces amid enforced disappearances

Karachi [Pakistan], October 24 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has faced massive resistance from the Pakistani forces, arresting peaceful assemblies in different districts of Balochistan after protests against enforced disappearances.

These protests started in Karachi and extended to other districts such as Hub Chowki, Khuzdar and Turbat districts. But these manifestations of peaceful assembly met a lot of aggression and crackdown from state power.

In Karachi, Sindh Police and the intelligence agencies continued to disperse the protest violently, harassing women and children while arresting several BYC members. In Hub Chowki, police blocked Lasbella Press Club, due to which protestors could not march towards the venue. There was a massive police deployment in Khuzdar to resist the protesters. Internet services were also down, followed by the violation of freedom of assembly.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated, "Wherever there is a peaceful assembly of the Baloch, the state authorities do their utmost to prevent it or resort to violence. The internet and communications are blocked, leaving entire cities in trouble and loss. On one hand, the state has exponentially increased enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals and on the other, it is utilising every tool to stop the Baloch nation from resisting and recording their protests. This discriminatory behaviour of the state towards the Baloch and other oppressed communities reflects its apartheid rule."

The BYC urged the masses to join the protest and continue the spirit of unity and resistance against the Baloch genocide. They further urged people to come out of their houses and support the families and victims against hundreds of enforced disappearances.

On Tuesday, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch also urged the Baloch nation to join the campaign under the theme "Breaking the Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances."

These enforced disappearances have created fears in the minds of society, violating freedom of speech and assembly in the state. This issue of disappearances of activists, political leaders, and students has raised human rights concerns.

