Peacekeepers to remain in Lebanon, says Spanish PM

Madrid, Oct 15 Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) would remain in southern Lebanon.

"There will be no withdrawal of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon. Our commitment to international legality in the terms set out in Resolution 1701 makes more sense today than ever," he said on Monday at an event in Barcelona.

He also called on the international community to maintain its support for the UN, and immediately suspend arms shipments to Israel "as Spain has already done".

A Spanish general is in command of around 10,000 UN peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon, including more than 600 Spanish soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sanchez also stressed that a two-state solution is the only viable way to put an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged the United Nations to withdraw its UNIFIL peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon.

