Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission
March 31, 2023
Washington, March 31 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in an accident during a routine training mission in the state of Kentucky.
"My heart goes out to the families of these servicemembers and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division," Austin said in a statement late Thursday.
Two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, late Wednesday night, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.
