Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission

By IANS | Published: March 31, 2023 10:24 AM 2023-03-31T10:24:04+5:30 2023-03-31T10:40:22+5:30

Washington, March 31 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in an accident ...

Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission | Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission

Pentagon chief confirms 9 soldiers killed in Kentucky training mission

Next

Washington, March 31 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in an accident during a routine training mission in the state of Kentucky.

"My heart goes out to the families of these servicemembers and to the members of the 101st Airborne Division," Austin said in a statement late Thursday.

Two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, late Wednesday night, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Defense lloyd austin Defense lloyd austin 101st airborne division