Pentagon: Israel-US strikes set back Iran's nuclear program by two years

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): The Pentagon now believes that recent Israeli and American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have pushed back Tehran's atomic ambitions by up to two years.

"We have degraded their program by one to two years at least," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters on Wednesday, adding, "We're thinking probably closer to two years."

The assessment reflects a growing confidence in the impact of the coordinated strikes. The operation, which involved over 125 US aircraftincluding B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, and aerial tankerstargeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In parallel, a US guided missile submarine launched Tomahawk cruise missiles at a third facility. According to Parnell, "those facilities especially have been completely obliterated."

However, scepticism remains. Over the weekend, Rafael Grossi, head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, warned that Iran could resume enriched uranium production within months. Nuclear experts have also speculated that Iran may have removed some of its highly enriched uranium from the Fordow site prior to the strikes. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said there's no intelligence confirming that.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged severe damage to the Fordow facility, though he insisted that "the technology and know-how is still there."

Israel launched preemptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites on June 13, citing intelligence that Tehran had reached "a point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons. According to Israeli defence officials, Iran has developed the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, with sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also exposed a covert program to complete all components of a nuclear device. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in what officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy combining nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare aimed at Israel's destruction.

A US-brokered ceasefire went into effect on June 24. During 12 days of fighting, Iranian missile strikes killed 28 Israelis and injured over 3,000. (ANI/TPS)

