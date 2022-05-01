People facing inflation, unemployment due to Imran Khan's incompetence: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said people in the country are facing inflation and unemployment due to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's incompetence.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said Imran Khan misused authority against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the last four years, Radio Pakistan reported.

Aurangzeb said it is the people of Pakistan, who through their elected representatives, voted out Imran Khan from power.

Talking about the corruption of Imran Khan, Aurangzeb said he retained gifts from Tosha Khana as well as an expensive BMW vehicle worth 150 million rupees. She said a pistol gifted by a foreign dignitary was even not listed with the Tosha Khana and Imran Khan retained that with him illegally, Radio Pakistan reported.

She also talked about the incident that took place at the Masjid-e-Nabawi. She said the sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi was made on the "behest" of Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan is involved in inciting violence in society. She said she is eye witness that people sent by Imran Khan were inciting others to raise slogans and hurl abuses at her in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabawi, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan police on Sunday booked 150 people including Imran Khan in connection with sloganeering against PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a local citizen Muhammad Naeem.

The case also includes former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-special assistant to the Prime Minister for political communication; Shahbaz Gill, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA (Members of National Assembly) Sheikh Rashid Shafique, a British-Pakistani businessman; Aneel Mussarat and others, Geo TV reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

