People of Determination crucial component of social fabric, role models of resolve: Muslim Council of Elders

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 3 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, led by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasised that people of determination are an essential element of the community structure.

In a statement released on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3, the Council noted that Islamic principles firmly advocate for the human dignity of all individuals without discrimination and call for a supportive social, economic, and cultural environment that promotes equity and justice.

The Council urged both institutions and individuals to establish the necessary conditions and resources that allow people of determination to overcome challenges and realise their ambitions.

Throughout history, these individuals have demonstrated extraordinary capabilities in achievement and effort, making significant contributions that set them apart as exemplary figures of determination and perseverance.

The statement further added that the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in February 2019, which reiterated that safeguarding the rights of vulnerable groups, including those with special needs, is a mandated religious and humanitarian obligation.

The document specifies that ensuring appropriate support for these groups requires robust legislation and effective enforcement mechanisms to guarantee their dignity and provide them with opportunities to fully engage in society-building efforts. (ANI/WAM)

