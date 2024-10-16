People of Determination, their Families, ZHO staff participate in 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 (ANI/WAM): In a sincere expression of the UAE's approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) is participating in the ''UAE Stands with Lebanon'' campaign, the UAE's initiative to support Lebanese brothers and sisters amidst the current humanitarian and critical circumstances.

The campaign, launched nationwide under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), saw the organisation taking the initiative to organise a donation drive across its centres. Participants include people of determination, their families, and the organisation's staff, who contributed by donating various essential items based on lists provided by the ERC. This contribution aims to support needy families, children, and other deserving groups.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary General of ZHO, said that the organisation's participation in this humanitarian campaign aligns with the UAE's efforts to assist affected Lebanese peoples. These humanitarian values are evident in many initiatives undertaken by the UAE to support, aid, and stabilise affected communities and alleviate the hardships of impacted populations, helping to ease the severity of the humanitarian crises they face. (ANI/WAM)

