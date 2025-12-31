Peru Train Accident: One Killed, 40 Injured in Head-on Collision Between Two Trains in Machu Picchu

December 31, 2025

One person was killed, and 40 others were injured in a head-on collision between two trains in Peru's Machu Picchu. The deceased was the conductor of one of the two trains, said the prosecutor's office in Cusco. The injured passengers, including foreign visitors, were given first aid at the scene. 

A video shared on social media shows injured passengers lying next to the tracks with two damaged locomotives standing idle nearby. Rescue teams with ambulances were rushed to the spot remote Andean area after receiving the information.

Rail agency Ferrocarril Transandino said a train operated by PeruRail collided with another belonging to Inca Rail around lunchtime on the single track that links the town of Ollantaytambo with Machu Picchu. The cause of the accident was not yet known.

