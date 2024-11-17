Peru's China links spark concerns over Taiwan's APEC role

Lima [Peru], November 17 (AN): Peru's growing alignment with China is under scrutiny as its decisions increasingly impact Taiwan's role in international forums.

After rejecting Taiwan's initial envoy for the APEC summit, Peru is reportedly advocating for China to host the 2026 meeting, raising alarm among Taiwan's allies and heightening tensions over the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Nikkei Asia reported.

Two Taipei-based sources revealed that Peru refused to invite Taiwan's first APEC envoy nominee, former vice president Chen Chien-jen, forcing Taiwan President William Lai's administration to nominate an alternative representative. While Taiwan is a full APEC member, its presidents are barred from attending summit meetings due to Chinese influence.

"China can prevent Taiwan from joining the CPTPP through Peru, which is very cost-effective," one source said.

Beijing's growing influence in South America is exemplified by the newly inaugurated Chancay Mega-port, South America's largest deep-water facility. The China-backed project, controlled by state-owned China Cosco Shipping Corp, is expected to strengthen Beijing's foothold in the region.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the port's opening via video link, signing a deal to expand their free trade agreement. Analysts warn that such infrastructure could have dual uses, with Bethany Allen of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute stating, "Deep-sea ports built by China are generally believed to be dual-use, meaning they could also be used by Chinese military vessels."

Concerns about Chancay's potential military applications are mounting, with reports from CentroAmerica360 describing sightings of Chinese personnel engaged in activities beyond commercial operations.

The port's northern sections reportedly house communication stations, fortified warehouses, and dormitories that could support military activities. Comparisons are being drawn to China's military outpost in Djibouti, further fuelling unease over Beijing's intentions, Taipei Times reported.

"Chancay illustrates how China seeks secure access to resources and markets and its ever more successful fight to corner global value added," said Robert Evan Ellis, a Latin America research professor at the US Army War College. Critics have also flagged the Boluarte government's willingness to amend laws to grant Cosco exclusive rights unavailable to local operators.

The push for China to host the 2026 APEC summit, reportedly without broad consensus among member states, has raised fears of increased suppression and interference. Marcin Jerzewski, an analyst and former visiting scholar in Chile, remarked that Boluarte is using the summit to emphasise bilateral ties with Beijing, calling the Chancay port the "crown jewel of China's maritime expansion in the Western Hemisphere."

Meanwhile, US officials and regional analysts are urging vigilance. Brian Nichols, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, cautioned Latin American nations about Chinese investments. US Army General Laura Richardson earlier warned that Chancay could potentially support Chinese naval operations, reported Taipei Times.

Peru's growing Sino-centric policies highlight the broader geopolitical stakes for Taiwan as it navigates challenges in APEC and its CPTPP bid. Multiple nations are resisting China's APEC hosting proposal, wary of Beijing using the platform to apply further pressure on Taipei.

