Philippines: 11 people killed after fire erupts in Manila's Binondo

Manila [Philippines], August 2 : As many as 11 people were killed after a fire erupted in a residential-commercial area in Binondo in the Philippines' Manila, Philippines-based Daily Tribune reported.

As per the initial report of the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire erupted at 7:20 am (local time) at a canteen situation on the fourth floor of a building on Carvajal Street, according to Daily Tribune report.

The cause of the fire is a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) leak. The fire was doused at 10:04 am (local time). According to Kagawad Nelson Ty of Barangay 289, 11 victims were trapped in the building.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna responded to the incident by deploying the Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) to assist the families of the fire incident victims and provide psycho-social medical and financial help, according to Daily Tribune report.

