Philippines calls for health emergency as HIV cases among youth surge 500 pc

Manila, June 3 The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday recommended declaring human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) a national public health emergency amid the 500 per cent surge in cases among the country's youth.

In a video message on Tuesday, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the significant increase was recorded among individuals aged 15 to 25 years.

The DOH reported that the number of confirmed HIV cases daily reached 57 from January to March this year, with the highest in the Western Pacific region.

According to DOH data, newly diagnosed HIV cases have more than doubled over the past 10 years, from just 21 daily cases in 2014 to 48 in 2024.

"There were 56 cases per day from January to April 2025, 44 per cent higher than the same period last year," the DOH said.

In the Philippines, diagnosed HIV patients are getting younger. Data showed that the predominant age group of confirmed cases was between 25 and 34 years old since 2006, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sexual contact remains the predominant mode of transmission, but has shifted to largely being among males having sex with males since 2007, the data further showed.

According to the World Health Organisation, HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system. This makes it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections, and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids. It is not spread by kisses, hugs, or sharing food. It can also spread from a mother to her baby.

HIV can be prevented and treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

WHO now defines Advanced HIV Disease (AHD) as a CD4 cell count less than 200 cells/cubic mm or WHO stage 3 or 4 in adults and adolescents. All children younger than 5 years of age living with HIV are considered to have advanced HIV disease.

