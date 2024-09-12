Philippines, China hold "frank, candid" talks amidst standoff on Sabina Shoal

Manila [Phillippines], September 12 : The Philippine and Chinese governments held "frank and candid" talks on the Escoda Shoal (Sabina Shoal) in the contested waters of the South China Sea as Manila continued to assert that it is part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), local media reported.

At the 10th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting on the South China Sea held on September 11 in Beijing, Philippines Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma Theresa Lazaro said her country has jurisdiction over the shoal even as Beijing is demanding that Manila leave the feature.

"Lazaro reaffirmed the consistent position of the Philippines and explored ways to lower the tension in the area," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma.Teresita Daza said as per the Philippine News Agency.

"I reaffirmed the Philippines' consistent position and explored ways to lower the tension in the area. We agreed to continue discussions on areas of cooperation, especially on hotline mechanisms, coast guard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological cooperation," Ma Theresa Lazaro said in a post on X.

China who was represented by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong at the meeting reiterated its principled position on Xianbin Jiao, (the Chinese name for the Sabina Shoal) and urged the Philippines to immediately withdraw the vessels concerned, the Global Times reported.

Beijing said that "China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty and maintain the seriousness and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," as per the Chinese news outlet.

The Escoda or the Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On August 31, Manila and Beijing accuse each other of intentionally ramming their coast guard vessels near the Sabina Shoal.

The dispute centres around the South China Sea's strategic and resource-rich waters, which are claimed in part or in whole by several countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei.

Recent tensions between the Maila and Beijing have heightened significantly, with conflict centres around conflicting territorial claims. China asserting dominance over almost the entire sea based on its "nine-dash line," while the Philippines relies on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to justify its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

