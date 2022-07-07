Philippines logs 1,936 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: July 7, 2022 10:04 PM 2022-07-07T22:04:47+5:30 2022-07-07T22:15:02+5:30
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,936 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,713,131.
The DOH said three more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 60,625.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country remains low-risk despite the steady rise in new cases.
"Most areas show a sharp increase in cases, with Metro Manila showing the steepest increase, now exceeding 550 cases per day," she told an online briefing.
"Severe and critical cases remain low, even showing a decline in recent days," Vergeire said, adding that healthcare utilization "remains at low risk in most areas." (ANI/Xinhua)
