Philippines: One killed in Manila house fire

Manila, July 26 A fire broke out in a crowded residential area in the Philippine capital, Manila, before dawn on Friday, killing an elderly man, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire, which broke out before 3 a.m. local time, razed at least six houses in a riverside village in Marikina City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Quoting witnesses, the bureau said the victim managed to run out of the house. However, he ran back to retrieve important documents. While inside, the second floor of his house caved in, trapping him.

It took firefighters about an hour to contain the fire. Arson investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

