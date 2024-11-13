Philippines opposes China's new map claim over Scarborough Shoal

Manila [Philippines], November 13 : The Philippines government on Tuesday protested against Chinese escalations over the South China Sea, announcing baselines around the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

Radio Free Asia reported that the Philippines accused China of such action and called it a violation of "the Philippines' long-established sovereignty over the shoal."

According to Radio Free Asia, China declared baselines for its territorial sea around the shoal, aiming at strengthening its territorial claims over the disputed area, which lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Beijing also asserted its claim over 64 islands that lie under another country's territory.

The Philippine Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns stated, "The establishment of the baselines by China around the shoal is a continuation of its 2012 illegal seizure of the shoal, which the Philippines continues to strongly oppose."

A foreign ministry spokesperson in Beijing said, "This is a natural step by the Chinese government to lawfully strengthen marine management and is consistent with international law and common practices." He further added that the Chinese declaration of baselines adjacent to Huangyan Dao is "in accordance with international law," as reported by Radio Free Asia.

In 2016, a UN arbitration tribunal rejected China's assertion over the reefs in the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal.

Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc is a triangular-shaped line of reefs situated 125 nautical miles away from the main island of the Philippines, Luzon. Presently, this shoal is under Philippine, Chinese and Taiwanese territorial claims; however, since 2012, China has had de facto control over this territory.

A baseline under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, is a line that parallels the coastline of a country or an island from which distances for the territorial sea and other zones, including the exclusive economic zone and the extended continental shelf, are measured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor