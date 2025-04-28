Philippines slams China for 'desperate and cheap stunts' around Sandy Cay

Manila, April 28 The Philippines on Monday condemned the latest Chinese activities around Sandy Cay, emphasising that the area is part of its territory and no Chinese provocation will change that.

Chinese personnel reportedly raised a Chinese flag and conducted inspection activities on Sandy Cay, a sandbar located near Pag-asa Island, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Philippines, Romualdez termed the Chinese actions as "desperate and cheap stunts" designed to mislead and bolster illegitimate claims, state-run news agency PNA reported.

"I strongly denounce the latest actions of the China Coast Guard (CCG) in and around Sandy Cay, an area well within the Philippines' EEZ and unquestionably part of Philippine sovereignty," Romualdez said in a statement.

"I call on China: Cease these reckless provocations. Respect international law. Stop these cheap stunts," he added.

Citing the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated China's sweeping claims across the South China Sea, including Sandy Cay, he asserted that Sandy Cay, located just four nautical miles from Pag-asa Island, is Philippine territory.

"We have continuously and effectively exercised jurisdiction over it," he further said

Romualdez highlighted the swift action taken by the Philippine authorities in affirming the country’s presence in the area, calling for a halt to China's aggressive maneuvers.

Following Chinese claims over the weekend that it had seized one of the Pag-asa Island cays, a Philippines' National Security Council (NSC) official on Monday asked China and its maritime forces to stop actions that would escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Meanwhile, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya refuted the claim of the China Coast Guard (CCG) that the Pag-asa cays were seized.

"The facts on the ground do not support this statement coming from the CCG, therefore, we urge China and the CCG to act with restraint and not increase tensions in the WPS," he said in a media briefing.

Furthermore, the National Task Force-West Philippine Sea said the Philippines asserted its sovereignty over Pag-asa Cays 1, 2, 3, and its surrounding waters through an inter-agency maritime operation on Sunday morning.

"This coordinated effort involved the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, and Philippine National Police-Maritime Group, reinforcing Philippine authorities’ routine and lawful exercise of maritime domain awareness and jurisdiction over the West Philippine Sea," the agency said.

China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea has been a growing cause of concern for many Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines. China makes sweeping claims of sovereignty over the South China Sea, which has untapped natural resources, including oil and natural gas.

The relations between the Philippines and China have nosedived due to Beijing's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

