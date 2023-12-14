Philippines, US discuss Beijing aggression, affirm peaceful resolution of disputes

Manila [Philippines], December 14 : The Philippines and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open region grounded in transparency, rule of law, respect for sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes, Philippines News Agency reported.

It reported quoting the Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and US Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin III remarks in a phone conference on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), where they also discussed China's latest aggressive actions against Philippine ships performing their mandate in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. spoke by phone today. The Secretaries discussed coercive and unlawful actions by the People's Republic of China in the South China Sea over the weekend," the US DOD said in a press statement.

It reported that the illegal actions by China include the unprovoked use of acoustic devices water cannons and reckless maneuvers at Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) and Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin Shoal) which caused a collision and damage to Filipino vessels operating in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

US Secretary also assured Washington support for Manila in defending its sovereign rights in accordance with International law, Philippines News Agency reported.

The US defense chief also said the United States' commitment to the Philippines remains ironclad.

Philippines News Agency reported, Austin also reiterated that the Mutual Defense Treaty extends to both countries' armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft including those of their respective Coast Guards anywhere in the Pacific, to include the South China Sea.

He also commended the professionalism of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the face of unlawful behavior.

"The Secretaries highlighted the Philippines' recent bilateral maritime activities in the South China Sea with the United States and Australia. They agreed to bolster bilateral and multilateral coordination with other like minded partners to enhance interoperability and accelerate the modernization of the AFP," the statement added, Philippines News Agency reported.

It also said Austin condoled with the families of the victims of the Dec. 3 bombing at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City and with those affected by the Dec. 2 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor