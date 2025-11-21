Pilot confirmed dead after IAF fighter jet Tejas crashes at Dubai Air Show

Dubai [UAE], November 21 : An Indian Air Force pilot has died after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident. in which wherein the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1991825238682665465?s=20

A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the Al Maktoum International Airport.

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was.

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. "It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Gulf News reported tha the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.

The Dubai Airshow one of the largest airshows in the world kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor