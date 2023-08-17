Pilot dies after emergency landing in Panama

Santiago [Chile], August 17 : A pilot on Monday died after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from Miami, Florida, to Santiago, Chile, CNN reported.

The LATAM Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Panama City to allow the pilot to receive treatment, but he later died, the airline told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read: “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. informs that on August 14, 2023, flight LA505 (Miami - Santiago) diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew in command.”

“Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot passed away,” it added, as per CNN.

“We are thankful for his 25 years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and enthusiasm,” continues the statement.

LATAM Airlines did not confirm the pilot’s name.

