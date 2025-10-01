Pittsburgh Shooting: One Injured as Police Respond to Active Shooter at Ross Park Mall

Law enforcement and emergency crews rushed to the Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired on Tuesday night, September 30. According to reports, a call was received at around 8 pm, and mall police rushed to the spot near Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nordstrom.

At least one person was injured in the shooting and is receiving treatment at Allegheny General Hospital. A vehicle also appeared to have sustained damage. The law enforcement agencies deployed drones to monitor the situation closely. Authorities have not confirmed whether the shots occurred inside or outside the mall. The incident is under investigation.

An eyewitness at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nordstrom said he heard at least ten gunshots. Employees sheltered in place. Developing story.