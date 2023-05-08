Piyush Goyal meets Canadian International Trade minister

Ottawa [Canada], May 8 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Canadian Minister for International Trade Mary Ng during his two-day visit to Canada.

"Delighted to meet Canadian Minister for International Trade @Mary_Ng in Ottawa. Looking forward to continuing discussions to further strengthen bilateral ties at the India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment today," Goyal tweeted.

Goyal will hold meetings with CEOs of key Canadian compes, a Round Table of Indian and Canadian CEOs, interaction with Canadian and Indian compes based in Canada and a Financial Sector Round table, among others. The visit is expected to impart further momentum to bilateral trade and investment relations.

The minister would be accomped by a delegation of Indian CEOs led by industry body FICCI.

He will co-chair the discussions for the sixth India- Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in Ottawa.

MDTI is a bilateral mechsm that provides an institutional mechsm to discuss a broad spectrum of trade and investment-related issues and cooperation areas.

The dialogue will focus on various themes including strengthening the Bilateral Trade Relationship between India and Canada, Investment Promotion and Cooperation, Green Transition - including Critical Minerals discussion and new Areas of Cooperation such as promoting B2B engagements.

The ministers will also review India-Canada CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) negotiations.

At the last MDTI meeting in March 2022, both ministers launched the CEPA negotiations with the possibility of an interim agreement or EPTA (Early Progress Trade Agreement). Since then, seven rounds of negotiations have been held.

Goyal will also inaugurate the Indian Pavilion at SIAL CANADA-2023, which is the largest food innovation trade show in North America with the participation of more than 1000 national and international exhibitors from 50 countries.

There will also be a Trade and Investment Promotion Event for the Agricultural and Food Processing sector with Indian compes and Canadian importers on the sidelines of SIAL-2023. This event is likely to be attended by 200 compes.

