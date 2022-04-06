Piyush Goyal pays tribute to 'King of Spin' Shane Warne at MCG

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, visited Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan.

Goyal also paid tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne, who recently passed away. "All of India admired Shane Warne. He was a truly remarkable cricketer. All of us mourned the passing away of the 'King of Spin' at a very young age," remarked Goyal.

Earlier, the Indian Minister also visited the University of Melbourne (Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity). He was accompanied by Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School.

"We are already at a very advanced stage of entering into an agreement on greater collaboration on the education front and I hope that the University of Melbourne will play an important role in our future plans together," said Goyal.

Addressing a key event at Melbourne University, Goyal said, "The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) gives us an opportunity to get back the brotherhood, fraternity and togetherness that was rightly due."

Both countries inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on April 2.

The ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries.

"This is a relationship to help each other grow, prosper and make a better future for the people of the two countries," said Goyal.

Reciprocating to Goyal, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said, "The economies of both the countries will grow closer together, which will provide jobs in India and Australia. Due to the friendship between the two countries, there are many opportunities that will spring out of this agreement."

The newly signed trade pact with Australia is expected to take bilateral trade from the existing USD 27 billion to nearly USD 45-50 billion in the next five years and the government expects one million jobs to be created in India in the next four to five years.

"Australia's investible surplus is its investment capability. Your (Australia) investible surplus can get huge opportunities to get a fair return in India and our investible surplus is the people who can help create huge opportunities for businesses in Australia," added Goyal.

Goyal will hold talks with Tony Abbott, Australian PM's Special Trade Envoy. Union Minister will also address the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Minister Dan Tehan.

He will later visit the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and attend a community event with the Indian diaspora. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's 9th largest trading partner.

( With inputs from ANI )

