PLO appeals countries not to cut UNRWA funding

Tel Aviv, Jan 28 The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) has appealed to the world nations to reconsider their decision to cut funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees of the Near East (UNRWA).

In a social media post, Secretary-General of Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein al-Sheikh, called upon countries that announced they would withdraw funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to reverse their decision.

Many countries, including the US, Italy, Australia and other countries have suspended funding for the UN agency that works in the Gaza region following reports on the agency firing some of its staff members for alleged involvement in the October 7 Hamas terror attack on communities in southern Israel.

Al-Sheikh in the social media post called upon the countries to reconsider their decision to halt funding for UNRWA and cited of great political and humanitarian risks if funds be withdrawn from the agency.

The Secretary General of the PLO further said: "In light of the continuing aggression against the Palestinian people, we need the maximum support for this international organisation and not stopping support and assistance to it."

Israel has been accusing UNRWA as the front end of Hamas in Gaza and that many of its staffers were collaborating and working with the Hamas.

