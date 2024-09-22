PM Modi and US President Joe Biden Share Warm Hug at Quad Summit Departure in Wilmington (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden shared a warm embrace as PM Modi departed from the venue of the Quad Summit in Wilmington. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Quad alliance is not directed against any specific nation but is committed to promoting a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty.

Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our priority," Modi said in his opening remarks on Saturday at the summit hosted by President Joe Biden and also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues," Modi said, without naming any country.

