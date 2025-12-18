PM Modi appreciates enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, says it reflects people-to-people ties

Muscat [Oman], December 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the warmth he received on arrival in Oman on Wednesday.

PM Modi lauded the enthusiasm of Indians in Oman, saying it reflected the people-to-people ties between both nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Grateful for the warm welcome in Oman. The affection and enthusiasm of the Indian community here truly reflect the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and Oman."

PM Modi said he was grateful for the welcome given to him by Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs at the Muscat airport.

In a post on X, he said, "Extremely grateful to HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs for the warm welcome at Muscat airport. We also had a great interaction, exchanging perspectives on India-Oman friendship."

Earlier in the day, upon arrival at the airport, PM Modi said the visit gave the opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Muscat, Oman. This is a land of enduring friendship and deep historical connections with India. This visit offers an opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration and add fresh momentum to our partnership."

Oman's Foreign Ministry said in its statement, "This evening, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, arrived in the country on an official two-day visit to the Sultanate of Oman, during which he will meet with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Most Exaltedmay God protect him and preserve him. His Highness Sheikh Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, was at the forefront of those welcoming the guest state and its accompanying delegation at the aircraft steps upon their arrival at Muscat International Airport, greeting them on Omani soil and wishing them a successful visit. An official reception ceremony was held for the guest country in the VIP Hall at Muscat International Airport, where His Highness the Sayyid escorted the guest country to the podium of honor, and the Indian Republican Anthem was played."

The visit is of special significance as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman.

