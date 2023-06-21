PM Modi arrives at UN Headquarters lawns in New York to lead Yoga event

New York [US], June 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at the UN Headquarters lawns in New York to lead the Yoga event on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga.

The prime minister upon his arrival, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters' lawns.

PM Modi on Wednesday tweeted: "All set for the International Day of Yoga at the @UN headquarters."

Actor Richard Gere also arrived at the UN Headquarters in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Modi.

He said: "...It is a very nice feeling here today."

The Yoga Day event led by PM Modi will also see participation from President of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Also participating in the event will be digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej.

The function will also be attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artists, spiritual leaders, and yoga practitioners, among others.

People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for the Yoga Day programme.

The Prime Minister is presently on his maiden state visit to the United States, during which he will lead celebrations of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters.

People have gathered in huge numbers for the International Day of Yoga celebration at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The people could be seen celebrating by raising the tricolour and chanting 'Modi Modi' slogans outside the UN Headquarters.

Visuals showed preparations at the UN Headquarters lawn with yoga mats and carpets being set up.

The people from the Indian diaspora said that the creative seed sown by PM Modi has developed into a tree as International Yoga Day is recognised globally today.

A person of Indian origin told ANI, "Today, June 21 is International Yoga Day, which is also the longest day of the year. We are very grateful that our Prime Minister is present with us for yoga day celebrations. It is his creative seed only that has developed into such a huge tree, that the UN has accepted it as part of the practice".

The people said that it is a proud feeling to do yoga with the Prime Minister at the UN headquarters.

"I came here for yoga and Modi Ji. Yoga is sahaj, (easy) and simple. Please love yoga. It is an honour to come here and do yoga with Modi ji," Preeti Dhariwal, a lady from the Indian diaspora said.

