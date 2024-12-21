PM Modi arrives in Kuwait, says visit will strengthen bilateral friendship across various sectors

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait to a warm welcome on Saturday. He is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait after 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, and several other dignitaries.

PM Modi said the visit will strengthen India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors.

"Landed in Kuwait to a warm welcome. This is the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years, and it will undoubtedly strengthen the India-Kuwait friendship across various sectors. I look forward to the programmes scheduled for later today and tomorrow," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit is "a new chapter in the making."

"A new chapter in the making! PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport" he said in a post on X.

During his visit, PM Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait and will also interact with the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said he looks forward to his meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, the Crown Prince and the country's Prime Minister.

He said the meetings will provide an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region.

PM Modi said he eagerly looks forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations.

