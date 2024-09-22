PM Modi arrives in New York to attend UN Summit of the Future

New York, Sep 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday to address the UN Summit of the Future, as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Taking this to his social media X, PM Modi stated, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

In the second leg of his three-day visit to the US, he will also engage with the Indian community in New York and participate in other scheduled programs.

Meanwhile, members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi at the hotel in New York. Several people were seen holding Indian flags and chanting "Modi, Modi." They were also seen performing a cultural dance to an Indian folk song.

On Saturday, PM Modi arrived in Philadelphia, his first stop on the three-day visit of the United States, to attend the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington in Delaware, later in the day.

The Prime Minister held bilateral discussions with President Biden and other leaders of the Quad grouping, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral forum during their meeting.

Along with this, discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as global and regional issues, political and strategic, defence and security, trade and investments, education and research, climate change and renewable energy, and people-to-people ties.

