PM Modi, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer hold delegation-level talks

Vienna [Austria], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Modi signed the Guestbook at the Federal Chancellery in Austria's Vienna. He also received a Ceremonial Reception at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. Karl Nehammer accompanied PM Modi.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly received by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer at the Federal Chancery and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This landmark visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria is taking place after 4 decades."

Upon arrival in Vienna, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran was also present at the airport.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it was the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister Modi to Austria.

"PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Vienna on his first bilateral visit to Austria. Welcomed by FM @a_schallenberg at the airport. As the two countries are celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to India-Austria ties," Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On Tuesday, PM Modi joined a dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austrian Chancellor extended a warm welcome to PM Modi.

In a post on X, Nehammar stated, "Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!"

PM Modi thanked Nehammer for extending a warm welcome and said that he looked forward to holding discussions.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good."

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. PM Modi's visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

