PM Modi-chaired Union Cabinet approves signing of Air Services Agreement between India, Guyana

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the signing of the Air Services Agreement between the Indian government and the government of Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The agreement will enable a framework for provision of air services between the two countries.

The new Air Services Agreement between India, and Guyana will provide an enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both sides, according to a press release.

The agreement will come into force after the exchange of diplomatic notes between the parties confirming that each party has completed the necessary internal procedure for entry into force of this agreement.

There is a sizeable presence of Indians in Guyana. They are the country's largest ethnic group comprising about 40 per cent of the population as per the 2012 census.

Air services agreement has been signed with many countries for paving way for International air connectivity. The agreement provides the legal framework for air operations between two countries which is based on the principles of sovereignty of nations, nationality of carriers and reciprocity in terms of commercial opportunities for the designated airlines of each side.

There is at present, no Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the Indian and Guyanese governments.

Further, according to the release, India and Guyana are signatories to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention). The delegations representing the two governments met in Nassau, Bahamas on December 6, 2016, during the ICAO Air Services Negotiations event where both countries had initialled the text of an ASA for scheduled air services between the two countries in terms of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 06 December 2016 between India and Guyana.

Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday arrived in India to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Warm welcome to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana on his arrival in India. The visit will further strengthen India-Guyana bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali was the chief guest of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on January 10.

The Convention is the flagship event of the Union government that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

( With inputs from ANI )

