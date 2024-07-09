PM Modi Conferred With Russia’s Highest Civilian Honour Order of St Andrew the Apostle (Watch Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle.

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin confers Russia's highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/aBBJ2QAINF — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

The honour was bestowed upon the Prime Minister of India in recognition of his notable contributions to advancing the strategic partnership between Russia and India, and fostering friendly relations between the two nations.

Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in tribute to Saint Andrew, the Order is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional civilian or military merit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, continuing his visit's second day. During their meeting, PM Modi reassured Putin of India's commitment to peace, stating that true peace cannot be achieved amidst conflict and violence. This marked their second meeting in as many days.