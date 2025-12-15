PM Modi embarks on three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

New Delhi, Dec 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, where he will hold several high-level talks aimed at enhancing strategic partnership.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that India shares both age-old civilisational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations with these three nations.

First, the Prime Minister will visit Jordan, on the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, marking 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"During my visit, I will hold detailed discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, H.E. Mr Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of Jordan, and will also look forward to engagements with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II," he said.

In Amman, PM Modi will meet the Indian community, which he said has made "a significant contribution" to India–Jordan relations.

From Amman, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of his counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 2011.

"Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union. In 2023, during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H.E. Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there," PM Modi said.

He will also address the Joint Session of Parliament, sharing thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

On the final leg of his journey, the Prime Minister will visit Oman. This will be his second visit to Oman.

This year, India and Oman are completing 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

PM Modi will hold high-level talks with the Sultan of Oman in Muscat and discuss strengthening the Strategic Partnership as well as the strong commercial and economic relationship between the two nations.

"I will also address a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Oman, which has contributed immensely to the country's development and in enhancing our partnership," the Prime Minister added in his departure statement.

