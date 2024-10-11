PM Modi emphasises engagement with Myanmar, calls for restoration of democracy: MEA on East Asia Summit

Vientiane [Laos], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meetings with leaders at East Asia Summit in Laos, emphasised the inclusion of Myanmar and said it should not be isolated, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of restoration of democracy in the crisis-hit nation, and urged all nations to work for it together.

"Many leaders emphasised the importance of the ASEAN five-point consensus. The PM also emphasised that Myanmar should be engaged and should not be isolated and that it is important to restore democracy in Myanmar and all countries should work together to achieve this," MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said addressing a special briefing on Friday.

Notably, the situation in Myanmar has remained tense, ever since the military seized power in in a coup three years ago. Several incidents of violence and clashes have been reported, leading to security concerns in the region.

Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit to Laos from October 10-11 at the invitation of Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. He attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Concluding his visit, he landed back in India today.

PM Modi recalled the support received by the nations that took part in the East Asia Summit for the revival of the Nalanda University, the MEA Secy said.

The MEA Secy further said that PM Modi took the opportunity of the global stage and invited the heads of higher education of the summit states to participate in a conclave at Nalanda University.

"The PM recalled the support that was received from the East Asia Summit state for the revival of Nalanda University and briefed that now we have operationalised it. He also took this opportunity to invite the East Asia Summit states for their heads of higher education to participate in a conclave to be held at Nalanda University," Mazumdar said.

He said that India had decided to nearly double scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University.

"Another important initiative is the ASEAN-India Women's Scientist Conclave, which we have decided to institutionalise, and we fund this from the ASEAN India Science and Technology Development Fund. We will also have the number of scholarships from Nalanda University will be nearly doubled for ASEAN students," he said.

Mazumdar further added that a total of six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the two regions, including one on defence cooperation, one on customs facilitation and one on audio-visual cooperation, as well as three MoUs on quick impact projects.

"Six MoUs were signed - one on defence cooperation, one on custom facilitation, one on audio-visual cooperation and three MoUs on quick impact projects which are especially significant as they contribute towards the conservation of our common heritage - one is puppet theatre in Lao PDR, based on Ramayan; the second one is restoration of monasteries and temples linked to Ramayana and third one is on Lao Ramayana theatre," Mazumdar said.

Emphasising New Delhi's long-standing relationship with ASEAN nations, the MEA Secretary said that India would contribute USD 5 million towards the joint cooperative activities for the development of tourism in the region.

All these initiatives were included in a 10-point special plan announced by PM Modi on Thursday in order to strengthen the connectivity and resilience of ASEAN nations with India.

He said that the ASEAN nations had a positive assessment towards India's role in the development of the digital public infrastructure as well as India's collaboration in many sectors under India's Act East Policy.

"ASEAN leaders and the Prime Minister reviewed our relations. The comprehensive relations that we have with ASEAN. ASEAN leaders very positively appraised our cooperation in many areas of diverse collaboration as a result of India's Act East policy and they also appraised very positively India's leadership role in digital public infrastructure and the fact that ASEAN countries can benefit significantly from this," Mazumdar said.

Notably, this year also marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Mazumdar said that PM Modi also invited ASEAN leaders to join the tree plantation campaign of planting a tree for mothers.

Speaking about the two initiatives adopted at the leaders level at the ASEAN-India Summit, Mazumdar stated, "The 21st ASEAN-India Summit adopted two declarations, two statements at the leader level. One was a statement on the Act East policy and its contribution to ASEAN-India relations, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that we have, and another on advancing digital transformation in the region."

MEA Secretary said that PM Modi, while addressing the East Asia Summit, conveyed India's support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

"At the East Asia Summit today morning, the Prime Minister conveyed India's support for ASEAN unity and centrality and ASEAN's importance as a central pillar of our own Indo-Pacific vision and of Quad cooperation. And that the East Asia Summit is an important pillar also of India's Act-East policy," Mazumdar said.

Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit to Laos from October 10-11. He visited Laos at the invitation of Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

He participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits and held meetings with leaders from Laos, Thailand, and New Zealand.

PM Modi met Lao PDR President, Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane, Laos. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the close partnership. They noted that India-Laos contemporary partnership was deeply rooted in age-old civilizational bonds.

He also held bilateral talks with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. He congratulated Lao PM on successfully hosting the 21st ASEAN-India and 19th East Asia Summits.

The two Prime Ministers held productive talks on further strengthening India-Laos civilizational and contemporary ties. They discussed various areas of bilateral cooperation such as development partnership, capacity building, disaster management, renewable energy, heritage restoration, economic ties, defence collaboration, and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi also met Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

This was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister congratulated the Thai Prime Minister on assuming office. She also extended greetings to PM on his historic third term in office.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. They also exchanged views on ways to forge closer cooperation in sub-regional, regional, and multilateral fora. In this context, they discussed strengthening regional cooperation through BIMSTEC.

He also met New Zealand PM, Christopher Luxon, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

