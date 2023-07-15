PM Modi emplanes for UAE after concluding two-day France visit

Paris [France], July 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for UAE after concluding his two-day visit to France.

PM Modi called his visit to France "memorable" and termed it more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!"

PM Modi, who was on a two-day visit to France participated in the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday. PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

He also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and reviewed the full range of ties. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."

French President hosted PM Modi for a banquet dinner at Louvre Museum. In his remarks at the banquet dinner, PM Modi said that the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He also said that the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.

While addressing the banquet dinner hosted by Macron, PM Modi said, "In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction."

"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," Modi said.

PM Modi raised a toast to the India-France ties at the banquet dinner. He congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day and called it a matter of happiness and pride for him to celebrate the occasion with the people of France.

PM Modi also met French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and other leaders of the National Assembly. During his visit to France, PM Modi was conferred with France's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi in a tweet on Friday stated, "Earlier today, interacted with President @AssembleeNat @YaelBRAUNPIVET and the senior leaders of the National Assembly. We had a great discussion on various subjects aimed at strengthening India-France cooperation."

After concluding his visit to France, PM Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi on July 15. He noted that India and UAE are engaged across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said in a statement before his departure from India.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he added.

PM Modi stated that UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP-28) later this year. He further said, "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor