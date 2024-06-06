PM Modi expresses gratitude to world leaders for election victory wishes

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked world leaders for congratulating him for winning a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

France's President, Emmanuel Macron extended wishes to PM Modi. In response, the PM said, "Thank you for your warm wishes my friend @EmmanuelMacron. - strategic partnership is underscored by exceptional trust and confidence. I look forward to working with you to realise our Horizon 2047 vision for the benefit of our people and the world."

Following this PM replied to many country leaders including, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK PM Rishi Sunak, UAE, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, Czech, Republic, Guyana, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Latvia, Oman, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Seychelles, Serbia, S Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine.

In a post on X, PM said that he was happy to receive a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.

"Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy," PM replied on X.

"Conveyed that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity. @POTUS." he added.

In response to Cyprus president's warmest congratulations to PM Modi, he said, Thank you President @Christodulides India-Cyprus strategic partnership will continue to gain new heights in the years to come."

PM Modi also thanked, Indonesia President Joko Widodo and said that he looks forward to our continued cooperation.

"Thank you President @jokowi for your warm wishes. I recall my recent fruitful visits to Indonesia with great fondness. Look forward to our continued cooperation bilaterally as well as at multilateral forums," PM Modi said on X.

While replying to the wishes of UAE president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi said, "Thank you dear brother @MohamedBinZayed for your warm words."

"Building on the high momentum and upward trajectory of India-UAE ties in recent years, I look forward to working with you to achieve unprecedented heights in the years to come," he added.

Moreover, the PM said while replying to Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean's wishes, the he values his sentiments and is also committed to advancing the close bonds of friendship between the two nations.

"Prime Minister @DorinRecean we value your sentiments. We are committed to advancing the close bonds of friendship between India and Moldova that are based on the shared belief in the values of freedom and democracy," PM replied on X.

In response to the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu wisheS, the PM said on X, Thank you President @SuluhuSamia for your message. Your landmark visit to India last year enhanced our cooperation in all areas. Look forward to working with you for the benefit of the people of our nations."

Hellenic PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also one of the leaders who wished PM Modi on X, to which the PM replied and said, Thank you my friend Prime Minister Kyriakos for your warm greetings. Your recent visit has elevated our strategic partnership between our two strong democracies. Look forward to maintaining the momentum in my third term. @PrimeministerGR."

In response to Egypt President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's congratulatory wishes, the PM extended his gratitude and said, "Grateful for your warm words President @AlsisiOfficial Sustained engagement between India and Egypt has provided a new momentum to our ties. I look forward to working with you to attain unprecedented heights in the years to come."

Among the wishes from all over the world, the South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol also congratulated Modi to which he replied, "Dear Friend President Yoon @President_KR, thank you for your kind words. I look forward to deepening our Special Strategic Partnership and continuing the momentum of our high-level exchanges."

PM Modi also replied to Madagascar President, Andry Rajoelina and said, "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm wishes. I look forward to continued cooperation with Madagascar, our partner in the Indian Ocean Region and Vision SAGAR."

Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe extended one of the earliest wishes and congratulated PM Modi, in response the PM said, "Thank you for your call and warm wishes, President @RW_UNP. Sri Lanka is an important partner in our Neighbourhood First policy. India is proud to be a dependable partner for Sri Lanka. I look forward to realising our joint vision of enhancing connectivity in all its dimensions."

In response to Mauritius PM, Pravind Jugnauth's wishes, PM Modi said, "Thank you, Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth, for your call and heartfelt wishes. I look forward to continued collaboration between our two countries to further strengthen the special India-Mauritius relationship in my third term."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also wished PM Modi to which he replied and said, "Happy to speak with PM @cmprachanda. Thanked him for his warm wishes. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to bolster the deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal, and agreed to sustain the positive momentum in our relations."

PM Modi also thanked the King of Bhutan and in response, he stated on X, "I thank His Majesty the King of Bhutan for his call and warm wishes. Bhutan-Bharat partnership is unique and exemplary. I look forward to continuing working together and taking this extraordinary partnership to higher levels."

PM Modi wrote on X, while thanking Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and said, "I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her warm wishes. India and Bangladesh share historic relations, which have seen unprecedented growth in the last decade. I look forward to working together to further strengthen our people-centric partnership. @BDMOFA."

Moreover, in response to Netherlands PM wishes, Mark Rutte, PM Modi said, "Spoke to PM Mark Rutte @MinPres. Thank him for his warm felicitations. The Netherlands is a valued and trusted partner. Looking forward to further advancing our ties to new heights."

PM Modi also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and said, "Thank President Putin for his call to convey his warm wishes and felicitations to the people of India for record participation in general elections and the NDA's success. We underlined our shared commitment to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership."

In response to UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, PM Modi said. "Thank you, PM @RishiSunak, for your call and kind wishes. We remain committed to a strong, forward-looking India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building upon our shared values and interests, and the living bridge of our connected peoples."

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

